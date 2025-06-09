Zheng Qinwen refocusing on Wimbledon after French Open loss

Xinhua) 10:28, June 09, 2025

LONDON, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen says she is refocusing her efforts on the upcoming grass-court season after defeat in the quarterfinals at the French Open.

Zheng, 22, lost to world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

"I blew so many chances during the match," recalled Zheng on Sunday, after having triumphed on the same clay court at the Paris Olympics last year. "I did learn a lesson from the defeat. I hope whenever I'm in the same situation again, I can keep calm and control my nerves."

After spending some time with friends after her defeat, Zheng said she felt much better and is ready to move on to the grass-court season.

"There is a new tournament coming and I cannot allow myself to dwell on the past," said the world No. 5 Zheng, who will compete at the HSBC Championships in London - which precedes Wimbledon - as the top seed.

"I really look forward to playing at the Queen's Club. I know it's a club with great history and I'm thrilled that there is a women's tournament here this year," said Zheng.

Despite suffering first-round exits at Wimbledon in the past two years, Zheng says she remains confident in her ability on grass.

"I believe I can perform well on a grass court. Last year I was injured while playing at Wimbledon and one year earlier I didn't prepare well as I was working with a new team," said Zheng. "I think I can be much stronger this year if I prepare well."

Zheng has received a bye in the first round and will start her campaign against either Britain's Francesca Jones or McCartney Kessler of the United States in the second round.

