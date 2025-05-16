China's Zheng eliminated by Gauff in three sets at WTA Italian Open semifinal

Xinhua) 13:11, May 16, 2025

ROME, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Zheng Qinwen was eliminated in the semifinals of the WTA Italian Open on Thursday, losing to Coco Gauff 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(4) in a nearly four-hour battle.

"This match taught me a lot, particularly highlighting the technical aspects I need to improve. It was an excellent clay-court battle as it truly tested my physical endurance. Moving forward to Roland Garros, I'll definitely need better preparation. This match is a valuable warm-up for the French Open," Zheng said after the match.

"I don't think there's a real gap between us. It all came down to a few crucial points. Actually, I had chances throughout the entire match. Maybe I should have been bolder or more aggressive in handling those crucial moments," Zheng added.

Having knocked out top seed Aryna Sabalenka for the first time in her career in the quarterfinals, Zheng was narrowly beaten in the first set in a tiebreak, but bounced back to draw level in the second set.

Zheng had led 5-3 in the deciding third set, but Gauff pushed the match to another tiebreak and eventually sealed the win.

"She's obviously tough to play. Very talented. Especially on this surface. She won the [Olympic] gold medal. Always does well. She's a tough opponent. I'm sure we're going to have many more battles in the future. Very happy to be able to pull this one out," Gauff said of Zheng's performance post-match.

Gauff will meet Jasmine Paolini in the final.

