Highlights of French Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 13:21, May 30, 2025

Ninomiya Makoto/Tang Qianhui (L) compete during the women's doubles 1st round match between Ninomiya Makoto (Japan)/Tang Qianhui (China) and Elixane Lechemia/Harmony Tan of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ninomiya Makoto (top)/Tang Qianhui compete during the women's doubles 1st round match between Ninomiya Makoto (Japan)/Tang Qianhui (China) and Elixane Lechemia/Harmony Tan of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ninomiya Makoto (L)/Tang Qianhui celebrate winning the women's doubles 1st round match between Ninomiya Makoto (Japan)/Tang Qianhui (China) and Elixane Lechemia/Harmony Tan of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Elixane Lechemia (L)/Harmony Tan react during the women's doubles 1st round match between Ninomiya Makoto (Japan)/Tang Qianhui (China) and Elixane Lechemia/Harmony Tan of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ninomiya Makoto/Tang Qianhui (R) compete during the women's doubles 1st round match between Ninomiya Makoto (Japan)/Tang Qianhui (China) and Elixane Lechemia/Harmony Tan of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Elixane Lechemia (L)/Harmony Tan compete during the women's doubles 1st round match between Ninomiya Makoto (Japan)/Tang Qianhui (China) and Elixane Lechemia/Harmony Tan of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ninomiya Makoto (front)/Tang Qianhui compete during the women's doubles 1st round match between Ninomiya Makoto (Japan)/Tang Qianhui (China) and Elixane Lechemia/Harmony Tan of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Irina Khromacheva/Fanny Stollar (L) react during the women's doubles 1st round match between Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai of China and Irina Khromacheva (Russia)/Fanny Stollar (Hungary) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Wang Xinyu (R)/Zheng Saisai celebrate scoring during the women's doubles 1st round match between Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai of China and Irina Khromacheva (Russia)/Fanny Stollar (Hungary) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai (L) compete during the women's doubles 1st round match between Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai of China and Irina Khromacheva (Russia)/Fanny Stollar (Hungary) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Wang Xinyu (L)/Zheng Saisai celebrate scoring during the women's doubles 1st round match between Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai of China and Irina Khromacheva (Russia)/Fanny Stollar (Hungary) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Wang Xinyu (L)/Zheng Saisai compete during the women's doubles 1st round match between Wang Xinyu/Zheng Saisai of China and Irina Khromacheva (Russia)/Fanny Stollar (Hungary) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Zhang Shuai/Marcelo Arevalo (R) compete during the mixed doubles 1st round match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and Julie Belgraver/Luca Sanchez of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai (L)/Marcelo Arevalo celebrate during the mixed doubles 1st round match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and Julie Belgraver/Luca Sanchez of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai (L)/Marcelo Arevalo celebrate during the mixed doubles 1st round match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and Julie Belgraver/Luca Sanchez of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai (rear)/Marcelo Arevalo compete during the mixed doubles 1st round match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and Julie Belgraver/Luca Sanchez of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai (L)/Marcelo Arevalo compete during the mixed doubles 1st round match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and Julie Belgraver/Luca Sanchez of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai (R)/Marcelo Arevalo react during the mixed doubles 1st round match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and Julie Belgraver/Luca Sanchez of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Shuai (L)/Marcelo Arevalo react after the mixed doubles 1st round match between Zhang Shuai (China)/Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) and Julie Belgraver/Luca Sanchez of France at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return during the men's singles second round match against Corentin Moutet of France at French Open tennis tournament 2025 in Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the men's singles second round match against Corentin Moutet of France at French Open tennis tournament 2025 in Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return during the men's singles second round match against Corentin Moutet of France at French Open tennis tournament 2025 in Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Corentin Moutet of France hits a return during the men's singles second round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at French Open tennis tournament 2025 in Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia eyes the ball during the men's singles second round match against Corentin Moutet of France at French Open tennis tournament 2025 in Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Corentin Moutet of France hits a return during the men's singles second round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at French Open tennis tournament 2025 in Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return during the men's singles second round match against Corentin Moutet of France at French Open tennis tournament 2025 in Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return during the men's singles second round match against Corentin Moutet of France at French Open tennis tournament 2025 in Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Corentin Moutet of France hits a return during the men's singles second round match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at French Open tennis tournament 2025 in Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return during the men's singles second round match against Corentin Moutet of France at French Open tennis tournament 2025 in Paris, France, May 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

