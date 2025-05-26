China's Zheng reaches French Open second round

Xinhua) 13:18, May 26, 2025

Zheng Qinwen hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and Zheng Qinwen of China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

PARIS, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen of China defeated former French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the French Open on Sunday.

Zheng, the No. 7 seed, advanced to the second round at Roland Garros for the fourth consecutive year and extended her winning streak at the tournament to seven matches.

She will next face either Alexandra Eala of the Philippines or Colombia's Emiliana Arango.

Zheng Qinwen hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and Zheng Qinwen of China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zheng Qinwen serves during the women's singles first round match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and Zheng Qinwen of China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and Zheng Qinwen of China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and Zheng Qinwen of China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zheng Qinwen hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and Zheng Qinwen of China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zheng Qinwen celebrates after winning the women's singles first round match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia and Zheng Qinwen of China at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)