Highlights of women's singles 1st round matches at Wimbledon

Xinhua) 10:03, July 01, 2025

Eva Lys hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Eva Lys of Germany and Yuan Yue of China at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Eva Lys reacts during the women's singles first round match between Eva Lys of Germany and Yuan Yue of China at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Yuan Yue hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Eva Lys of Germany and Yuan Yue of China at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the women's singles first round match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Carson Branstine of Canada at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning the women's singles first round match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Carson Branstine of Canada at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Carson Branstine hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Carson Branstine of Canada at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Yuan Yue (R) of China greets with Eva Lys of Germany after their women's singles first round match at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Aryna Sabalenka (R) of Belarus greets Carson Branstine of Canada after their women's singles first round match at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Carson Branstine serves during the women's singles first round match between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Carson Branstine of Canada at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

