Marcel Granollers, Horacio Zeballos win men's doubles final at French Open
Winners Marcel Granollers (R)/Horacio Zeballos pose with the trophy during the awarding ceremony after the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos (R) compete during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Joe Salisbury (L)/Neal Skupski react during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Joe Salisbury (L)/Neal Skupski compete during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Marcel Granollers (1st L)/Horacio Zeballos (1st R) and Joe Salisbury (2nd L)/Neal Skupski greet each other after the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos (R) celebrate after winning the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Runners-up Joe Salisbury (L)/Neal Skupski pose with their trophies during the awarding ceremony after the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Joe Salisbury (L)/Neal Skupski react during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Joe Salisbury (L)/Neal Skupski react during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Joe Salisbury (front)/Neal Skupski compete during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Marcel Granollers (L)/Horacio Zeballos compete during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Marcel Granollers (2nd L)/Horacio Zeballos (bottom) and Joe Salisbury(1st L)/Neal Skupski compete during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Winners Marcel Granollers (R)/Horacio Zeballos celebrate scoring during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Joe Salisbury (L)/Neal Skupski celebrate during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Winners Marcel Granollers (R)/Horacio Zeballos celebrate with the trophy during the awarding ceremony after the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Winners Marcel Granollers (R)/Horacio Zeballos pose with the trophy during the awarding ceremony after the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Joe Salisbury (L)/Neal Skupski compete during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Joe Salisbury (top R)/Neal Skupski (top L) compete during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Joe Salisbury (L)/Neal Skupski celebrate during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Marcel Granollers (L)/Horacio Zeballos react during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Winners Marcel Granollers (R)/Horacio Zeballos pose with the trophy during the awarding ceremony after the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Winners Marcel Granollers (1st R)/Horacio Zeballos (2nd R) pose with runners-up Joe Salisbury(1st L)/Neal Skupski during the awarding ceremony after the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Joe Salisbury(R)/Neal Skupski react during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Marcel Granollers (L)/Horacio Zeballos compete during the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
Marcel Granollers (L)/Horacio Zeballos celebrate after winning the men's doubles final match between Marcel Granollers of Spain/Horacio Zeballos of Argentina and Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski of Britain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)
