China's Zheng Qinwen has elbow surgery, eyes return

Xinhua) 10:53, July 20, 2025

Zheng Qinwen reacts during the women's singles first round match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen said on social media Saturday that she has undergone successful surgery on her right elbow and is now recovering.

"During recent training sessions and competitions, I have been consistently bothered by pain in my right elbow," Zheng wrote. "Although I persisted through interventions, the impact of the pain persisted. After diagnosis by elbow specialists, they recommended to me and my team to complete minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery on the right elbow as soon as possible to thoroughly resolve the issue."

"After careful discussion with my team, in order to return to the court in the best possible state as soon as possible, we decided that surgery was the best course. I completed the surgery yesterday, it went very smoothly, and I am in recovery," she added.

Zheng Qinwen reacts. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Zheng also stated: "In the coming period, I will focus my efforts on rehabilitation training, striving to return to the court at 100 percent as soon as possible. This brief adjustment is for a stronger comeback in the future. Thanks, everyone, for your support and patience. Please wait for me to return to full strength, we will meet on the court."

Zheng suffered a first-round exit at the recently concluded Wimbledon tournament and subsequently withdrew from the WTA 500 event in Washington on Thursday.

Earlier this season, Zheng reached a career-high No. 4 in the WTA singles rankings.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)