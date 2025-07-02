China's Wang Xinyu powers into Wimbledon second round

Xinhua) 08:56, July 02, 2025

Wang Xinyu hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Wang Xinyu of China and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

LONDON, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Wang Xinyu of China cruised past Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in two straight sets 7-5, 6-2 to reach the women's singles second round at Wimbledon here on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Chinese player continued her good form in Berlin Open, where she reached her first WTA Tour final by defeating four top-20 players in a row.

Wang Xinyu hits a return during the women's singles first round match between Wang Xinyu of China and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Wang Xinyu reacts during the women's singles first round match between Wang Xinyu of China and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Wang Xinyu reacts during the women's singles first round match between Wang Xinyu of China and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)