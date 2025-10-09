In pics: 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament

Jessica Pegula celebrates after winning the women's singles round of 16 match between Jessica Pegula of the United States and Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Jessica Pegula hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Jessica Pegula of the United States and Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Jessica Pegula hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Jessica Pegula of the United States and Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at the 2025 Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

