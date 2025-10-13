ATP Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic vs. Valentin Vacherot

Xinhua) 13:12, October 13, 2025

Novak Djokovic (bottom) of Serbia and Valentin Vacherot of Monaco compete during the men's singles semifinal at the ATP World Tour Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Novak Djokovic serves during the men's singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Valentin Vacherot of Monaco at the ATP World Tour Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Valentin Vacherot hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Valentin Vacherot of Monaco at the ATP World Tour Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia and Valentin Vacherot of Monaco greet each other after the men's singles semifinal at the ATP World Tour Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Novak Djokovic hits a return during the men's singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Valentin Vacherot of Monaco at the ATP World Tour Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Novak Djokovic reacts during the men's singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Valentin Vacherot of Monaco at the ATP World Tour Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Valentin Vacherot serves during the men's singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Valentin Vacherot of Monaco at the ATP World Tour Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Novak Djokovic waves to spectators while leaving the court after the men's singles semifinal between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Valentin Vacherot of Monaco at the ATP World Tour Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

