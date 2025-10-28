Highlights of WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 13:56, October 28, 2025

Maddison Inglis hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Yafan of China and Maddison Inglis of Australia at the WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong, South China, Oct. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Cristina Bucsa hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Ma Yexin of China and Cristina Bucsa of Spain at the WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong, South China, Oct. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Wang Yafan serves during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Yafan of China and Maddison Inglis of Australia at the WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong, South China, Oct. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Wang Yafan celebrates during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Yafan of China and Maddison Inglis of Australia at the WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong, South China, Oct. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Ma Yexin hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Ma Yexin of China and Cristina Bucsa of Spain at the WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong, South China, Oct. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Wang Yafan serves during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Yafan of China and Maddison Inglis of Australia at the WTA Hong Kong Open tennis tournament in Hong Kong, South China, Oct. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)