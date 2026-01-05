China's Zhang into second round at Brisbane International

SYDNEY, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's veteran Zhang Shuai advanced to the second round at tennis's Brisbane International after beating Ashlyn Krueger of the United States in three sets on Monday.

Zhang defeated the 49th-ranked American 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in two hours and four minutes in the warm-up event for the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old broke Krueger's powerful serve in the opening game, which would prove to be the only break in the first set.

The 79th-ranked Chinese again broke serve early in the second set and led 4-2, before Krueger won five of the next six games to level the match.

Leading 5-3 in the deciding set, Zhang missed two match point opportunities on the American's serve and missed a third on her own serve, before converting the fourth when Krueger's return went long.

Zhang will next face third seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

