Chinese trio qualify for main draw at Australian Open

Xinhua) 16:41, January 15, 2026

MELBOURNE, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Bai Zhuoxuan, Yuan Yue and Wu Yibing qualified for the singles main draw at the Australian Open after winning their third and final qualification matches on Thursday.

Bai, currently ranked 697th in the world after having missed most of 2025 with injuries, came back from a set down to beat Darja Vidmanova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in two hours and 35 minutes.

After having her serve broken four times in the opening set, which was the first she had dropped in three qualifying matches, Bai was broken only once more for the rest of the match as she took control.

She hit five fewer winners for the match than Vidmanova, who is currently ranked 142nd in the world, but hit more winners in the decisive third set and 15 fewer unforced errors for the match.

Also on Thursday, 25th seed Yuan Yue defeated Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-1 in one hour and 27 minutes, converting her first match point with a forehand winner down the line.

Following a tight first set where she needed seven opportunities to take the decisive break, Yuan was dominant in the second, winning 30 of the 48 points.

The win means that she will play in the singles main draw of the tournament for the fourth straight year.

Wu triumphed 6-3, 6-2 against Tristan Boyer of the United States to reach the main draw without dropping a set in three qualifying matches.

It will be the second time that Wu has played in the singles main draw at the Australian Open after he fell in five sets as a wildcard entrant in the first round in 2023.

Zhu Lin led 5-3 in the first set of her third round qualifying match against Canada's 17th seed Marina Stakusic, but could not capitalize on the opportunity to serve for the set and was beaten 7-5, 6-4.

The Australian Open singles competition will commence at Melbourne Park on Sunday, with the women's final scheduled on January 31 and the men's final on February 1.

