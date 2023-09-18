Highlights of Davis Cup Finals

Xinhua) 11:00, September 18, 2023

Novak Djokovic reacts in the doubles match between Novak Djokovic/Nikola Cacic of Serbia and Tomas Machac/Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic during the group C match between the Czech Republic and Serbia at the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament in Valencia, Spain, on Sept. 16, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

Novak Djokovic (R) and Nikola Cacic of Serbia communicate in the doubles match against Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic during the group C match between the Czech Republic and Serbia at the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament in Valencia, Spain, on Sept. 16, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

Members of the Czech Republic pose after the group C match between the Czech Republic and Serbia at the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament in Valencia, Spain, on Sept. 16, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

