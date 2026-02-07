Chinese foreign ministry comments on online buzzword "Becoming Chinese"

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- It's glad to see that more and more foreign friends show interest in experiencing today's China and exploring the Chinese people's everyday life, and that they have the opportunity to do so, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Friday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the buzzword "Becoming Chinese." Videos showing Chinese lifestyle practices have recently gone viral on various social media worldwide. Media also noted that during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to China last month, some foreign journalists in China said that China is a livable country and living here is safe and convenient.

Lin said that in the eyes of many foreign friends, to experience and learn about China has been much more than traditional symbols, such as the Great Wall, kung fu, pandas, and the Chinese cuisine.

"Here in China, they enjoy the ease of travel with just one cellphone and have a taste of Chinese lifestyle with a sense of inner fulfillment," Lin said, adding that they marvel at high-speed railways, 5G, and large-scale infrastructure and uncover the charm of off-the-beaten-path cities, and they experience cutting-edge and fun technologies and immerse themselves in intangible cultural heritage.

As history and tradition embrace modernity and fashion, China offers a unique and fresh experience and becomes a stronger magnet to foreign tourists, the spokesperson said, adding that people around the world increasingly hold favorable opinions on China.

Statistics show that in 2025, the number of inbound and outbound travels by foreign nationals surpassed 82 million, up by 26.4 percent year on year, and the visa-free entries rose by nearly 50 percent year on year, he said.

Noting that the Spring Festival is an iconic symbol of the Chinese culture, Lin said with the Spring Festival of the Year of the Horse approaching, in the past two weeks, the number of inbound flight bookings for the festive period more than quintupled year on year.

"We warmly welcome foreign friends to come to China for the Spring Festival to experience the country's joy and hospitality," Lin added.

