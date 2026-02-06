From first gold to record feats: China's Winter Olympics glory

(People's Daily App) 16:53, February 06, 2026

When short-track speed skater Yang Yang seized China's very first Winter Olympics gold medal at Salt Lake City 2002, it heralded the arrival of a thrilling new era for the nation on snow and ice. From that historic breakthrough, China has steadily risen as a competitive force in winter sports. Over the past six Winter Games since 2002, Chinese athletes have captured a total of 22 gold medals -- each one a shining testament to relentless dedication, unyielding perseverance, and extraordinary courage. With the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics drawing near, join us in reliving Team China's most iconic golden moments on snow and ice.

(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Chen Lidan, Lu Dong, Xu Zheqi, Zhang Jian and intern Ding Man)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)