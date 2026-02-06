From first gold to record feats: China's Winter Olympics glory
(People's Daily App) 16:53, February 06, 2026
When short-track speed skater Yang Yang seized China's very first Winter Olympics gold medal at Salt Lake City 2002, it heralded the arrival of a thrilling new era for the nation on snow and ice. From that historic breakthrough, China has steadily risen as a competitive force in winter sports. Over the past six Winter Games since 2002, Chinese athletes have captured a total of 22 gold medals -- each one a shining testament to relentless dedication, unyielding perseverance, and extraordinary courage. With the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics drawing near, join us in reliving Team China's most iconic golden moments on snow and ice.
(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Chen Lidan, Lu Dong, Xu Zheqi, Zhang Jian and intern Ding Man)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Bach recalls Beijing Winter Olympics bid
- Meet Now | Gu Ailing: Everything is about preparation
- Champions lead Winter Olympics quest
- China unveils squad for Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
- Olympic freestyle skiing champion Gu Ailing joins Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games torch relay in Italy
- IPC President hails "incredible" China model in Paralympic sports, social inclusion
- A new chapter and a shift in tone mark Coventry's debut as IOC president
- Flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics lit in Ancient Olympia
- Lang, Trujillo Diaz win 2025 IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards
- In pics: dress rehearsal of Olympic flame lighting ceremony for Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.