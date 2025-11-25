Lang, Trujillo Diaz win 2025 IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards

Chinese volleyball coach Lang Ping speaks after being honored the IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday honored Chinese volleyball coach Lang Ping and Cuban wrestling coach Raul de Jesus Trujillo Diaz with the IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The pair received the awards from IOC President Kirsty Coventry and Sergii Bubka, chair of the IOC Athletes' Entourage Commission.

"It's really special to be here with all of you and to celebrate our two coaches for their incredible commitment and their lifetime of work in serving their athletes to become the best athlete, but also the best humans that they can be," Coventry said.

Bubka noted that the selection panel received a record 152 nominations this year. "Lang Ping and Raul de Jesus Trujillo Diaz have not only served their sports with great distinction, they have also made a profound impact beyond sport on their respective communities. Both hugely deserve this special honor," he said.

Lang helped China win women's volleyball gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics as a player and led China's women's team to Olympic gold as head coach at Rio 2016, becoming the first person in the sport to win the title as both athlete and coach.

She also guided teams to two Olympic silvers, with China at Atlanta 1996 and with the United States at Beijing 2008.

"Coaching is not always glamorous: when things go well, the spotlight is on the team; when things go wrong, it's usually on the coach. But with all of you, every step has been worth it," Lang said.

Lang, now vice president of the Chinese Volleyball Association, grew emotional as she thanked former teammates, athletes and coaches across China, Italy and the United States. "This recognition belongs to all of them," she said.

Trujillo Diaz coached the national wrestling teams of Cuba and Portugal during five editions of the Olympic Games over a 52-year career.

Under his leadership, Mijain Lopez Nunez won five consecutive Olympic gold medals in men's super-heavyweight wrestling beginning in 2008, becoming the first athlete in any sport to do so in the same event.

"I am very honored to receive this extraordinary recognition," Trujillo Diaz said. "I would like to thank the IOC, all the athletes I have coached over the past 50 years, and United World Wrestling. A big thank-you to someone very special who has always been with me: my family, for their great support."

