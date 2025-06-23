Feature: Let's move! China celebrates Olympic Day in fitness-for-all activities

08:46, June 23, 2025 By Li Chunyu and Yang Boyi ( Xinhua

500 participants join a 4.5-kilometer race during a fitness-for-all activity to celebrate International Olympic Day in Beijing, China, June 21, 2025. (Xinhua)

Hundreds joined a spirited run between Beijing's iconic Olympic venues on Saturday, kicking off nationwide celebrations for International Olympic Day.

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- As an integral part of Beijing Marathon's classic route, the central avenue between China's capital city's iconic dual Olympic venues "Bird's Nest" and "Water Cube" has long been an attraction for runners.

On Saturday morning, 500 participants started an event here on the avenue, which was one of the fitness-for-all activities held nationwide to celebrate the upcoming International Olympic Day, which falls on June 23.

The 4.5-kilometer race took place mainly around the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, where both the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were staged. The finish line was near the Beijing Olympic Museum, located south of the stadium.

Wang Shuchuan, a former triathlete, came to the starting area early in the morning to prepare for his vlog. "I kept exercising and participating in marathon events after my athletic career had ended. I hope to lead more people to join in sporting events through my videos and enlarge our running community," he said.

Runner poses for pictures in the central avenue between Beijing's dual Olympic venues. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

The race also attracted the likes of Italy's Paola Marras, who took part in an event at Beijing's Olympic Park. "I work in Beijing. During the 2022 Winter Olympics, I watched competitions on TV. The sports atmosphere in Beijing is good, and I like the [tennis] China Open in particular," she said.

During the activity, Chinese Olympic champions Ma Long and Zhang Yufei sent their best wishes to sports lovers in an interview.

China's swimmer Zhang Yufei (front left) and table tennis player Ma Long (front right) interact with sports lovers. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

"Physical exercise is relevant to health. I can feel the public's enthusiasm for sports. The outstanding performance of Chinese athletes on the international stage is inspiring more people to get involved. Exercise is a lifelong hobby. I hope people can find the sports they love and practice in a healthy and scientific way," said Ma, 36, China's most decorated Olympian with six gold medals.

Swimmer Zhang reflected on her Olympic journey, saying, "At the 2016 Rio Games, I might not have fully understood the significance of the Olympics. Then, after winning gold at Tokyo [2020], I felt the power of our teamwork. Last year at the Paris Olympics, I realized that even though I had made the utmost effort, it was still hard to get corresponding rewards. That is sport."

Zhang Yufei (L) takes a group photo with staff members. (Xinhua/Dai Mingxuan)

"However, what remains unchanged is that the Olympic spirit leads me to pursue my next goal," Zhang added.

Established in 1948, the Olympic Day is a global celebration of sport and takes place on June 23 each year to commemorate the day the International Olympic Committee was founded in 1894 - the birth of the modern Olympic Games.

With the theme of "Let's Move," the celebrating activities of Olympic Day were held in 12 cities in China on Saturday, also including Shenzhen, Nanjing, Ningbo, Zhangjiakou and Chengde. A variety of activities such as hiking, running, cycling, football, basketball and table tennis had a wide participation all over the country.

Li Jing, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China, said, "At the Paris Olympics, the Chinese delegation achieved its best results in the history of participating in the Olympics abroad, which interpreted the Olympic motto of 'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together' and demonstrated the confidence, optimism, passion, and friendliness of Chinese youth."

"Those remarkable moments of Chinese athletes at the Olympics motivated more people to embrace sports activities. Looking ahead, we hope the Chinese sports spirit will continue to shine at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics," Li noted.

