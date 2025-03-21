Kirsty Coventry becomes first female and first African president of IOC

Kirsty Coventry delivers a speech after being elected as the 10th president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 144th IOC session in Costa Navarino, Greece on March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

COSTA NAVARINO, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Kirsty Coventry was elected as the 10th president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday, making history as the first woman and the first African to lead the global Olympic movement.

The election was conducted through a secret ballot by over 100 IOC members during the 144th IOC Session in Greece. The 41-year-old, who won the vote in the first round, will officially take office after June 23, succeeding Thomas Bach, who has served as president since 2013.

"An extraordinary moment. As a 9-year-old girl, I never thought that I would be standing up here one day, getting to give back to this incredible movement of ours," Coventry said after her name was announced by Bach.

In the first round of voting, a total of 97 valid ballots were cast since IOC members from a candidate's National Olympic Committee (NOC) were not eligible to vote. Coventry received 49 votes, securing the majority from the valid votes needed for the election. Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. finished second with 28 votes.

"Congratulations to Kirsty Coventry on her election as the 10th IOC president. I warmly welcome the decision of the IOC members and look forward to strong cooperation, particularly during the transition period. There is no doubt that the future for our Olympic movement is bright and that the values we stand for will continue to guide us through the years to come," Bach said.

Coventry's presidency is set for an eight-year term, with the possibility of seeking a four-year extension.

"It is a reminder of my commitment to every single one of you that I will lead this organization with so much pride, with the values at the core. And I will make all of you very very proud and hopefully extremely confident in the decision that you've taken today," she added.

A former Olympic swimming champion, Coventry is one of Africa's most decorated athletes, having won seven Olympic medals, including two golds. She has been an IOC member since 2013 and also served as chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission, where she played a crucial role in advocating for athletes' rights and welfare.

Coventry's campaign for the presidency focused on modernizing the Olympic movement, enhancing youth engagement, and strengthening the role of athletes within the IOC's decision-making processes.

She has also emphasized the importance of digital transformation to make the Games more accessible and relevant to younger audiences, as well as sustainability efforts to ensure that the Olympic Games remain environmentally and financially viable.

Coventry has served as Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation since 2018, where she has focused on developing grassroots sports initiatives and enhancing opportunities for young people across the country to engage in sports.

Vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior (2nd R) hugs Kirsty Coventry after she was elected as the 10th president of the IOC during the 144th IOC session in Costa Navarino, Greece on March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Thomas Bach (R) greets Kirsty Coventry after she was elected as the 10th president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 144th IOC session in Costa Navarino, Greece on March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Thomas Bach (R) invites Kirsty Coventry to deliver a speech after she was elected as the 10th president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 144th IOC session in Costa Navarino, Greece on March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Thomas Bach shows the name of Kirsty Coventry during the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session on the day of the election of the next President of the IOC, in Costa Navarino, Greece on March 20, 2025. Kirsty Coventry was elected as the 10th president of the IOC on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Kirsty Coventry (1st L) delivers a speech after being elected as the 10th president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 144th IOC session in Costa Navarino, Greece on March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Thomas Bach (L) greets Kirsty Coventry after she was elected as the 10th president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 144th IOC session in Costa Navarino, Greece on March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Photo taken on March 20, 2025 shows a general view of the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session on the day of the election of the next President of the IOC, in Costa Navarino, Greece. Kirsty Coventry was elected as the 10th president of the IOC on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Kirsty Coventry delivers a speech after being elected as the 10th president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 144th IOC session in Costa Navarino, Greece on March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Thomas Bach (2nd L) greets Kirsty Coventry (1st L) after she was elected as the 10th president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 144th IOC session in Costa Navarino, Greece on March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Li Lingwei (L) , member of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board, hugs Kirsty Coventry (C) after she was elected as the 10th president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the 144th IOC session in Costa Navarino, Greece on March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

