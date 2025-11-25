In pics: dress rehearsal of Olympic flame lighting ceremony for Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 08:40, November 25, 2025

Actresses playing the role of ancient priestesses perform during the dress rehearsal of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece, on Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu You)

Actress Mary Mina (C front), in the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, performs during the dress rehearsal of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece, on Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu You)

Actress Mary Mina (front), in the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, performs during the dress rehearsal of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece, on Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Lyu You)

Actress Mary Mina, in the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, performs during the dress rehearsal of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece, on Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Actress Mary Mina, in the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess, performs during the dress rehearsal of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece, on Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

An actress playing the role of ancient priestess performs during the dress rehearsal of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece, on Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Actresses playing the role of ancient priestesses escort the urn during the dress rehearsal of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece, on Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

An actress playing the role of ancient priestess display the urn during the dress rehearsal of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece, on Nov. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

