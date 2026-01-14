IPC President hails "incredible" China model in Paralympic sports, social inclusion

Xinhua) 11:17, January 14, 2026

BUDAPEST, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has become a global leader in Paralympic sports and in promoting social inclusion through sport, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons said here on Tuesday.

During a visit to a local therapeutic institution, Parsons stressed that the value of sport lies not only in winning medals, but also in helping people with disabilities regain confidence and integrate into society.

"I think China is a very good example of how to combine sport with inclusion. Sport is truly a tool for social integration in Chinese society. I have visited the country many times and seen it with my own eyes. It is an incredible model to follow," Parsons told Xinhua.

The IPC president noted that China has consistently topped the medal table at recent Summer Paralympic Games and has made rapid progress in Winter Paralympic sports since Beijing 2022, emerging as a major force in the Paralympic movement.

"China is a powerhouse in the Paralympic movement, especially in recent editions, and it has also grown strongly in winter sports after Beijing 2022," Parsons said.

He highlighted China's training infrastructure, citing high-level training centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou. "The facilities available for athletes with disabilities in China are outstanding, probably among the best in the world," he added.

Parsons said China's rapid development has also helped raise the overall standard of Paralympic sports worldwide, encouraging stronger competition and further progress in Winter Paralympic events.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Milan-Cortina Paralympic Winter Games, Parsons said the event would be "amazing, probably the most incredible Paralympic Games ever."

"The level of competition in the Winter Paralympics has been growing and strengthening. The venues, set against the backdrop of the Dolomites, will be spectacular. The opening ceremony at the Arena di Verona, a 2,000-year-old historic building, will also be truly incredible," he said.

Parsons admitted that the wide distribution of venues would be one of the main challenges, noting that the key was to maintain the overall Games atmosphere.

"It is not about several world championships coming together, but about the spirit of the Games, especially in the villages. We need to provide that shared experience to the athletes," he said.

"I can't wait for the Games to begin," the IPC president added.

The Milan-Cortina Paralympic Winter Games will be held from March 6 to 15, 2026, featuring six sports and 79 medal events.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)