Bach recalls Beijing Winter Olympics bid

(People's Daily App) 16:42, February 04, 2026

Thomas Bach recalls using the result card to hide a smile as Beijing is announced host of the 2022 Winter Games, in 2015. The International Olympic Committee Honorary President for Life revisits the moment in an interview with People's Daily and discusses the planning and delivery of the Beijing Games.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)