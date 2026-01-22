Olympic freestyle skiing champion Gu Ailing joins Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games torch relay in Italy
(People's Daily App) 15:44, January 22, 2026
Olympic freestyle skiing champion Gu Ailing participated in the torch relay for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Viadana, Italy, on January 19, 2026. In a social media post, she said the torch symbolizes strength, aspiration, and the unique capacity that sports have to bring people together. Just two days earlier, on January 17, Gu had captured gold in the women's freeski slopestyle at the FIS World Cup stop in Laax, Switzerland. With this strong performance, she has virtually secured her qualification for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe event at the upcoming 2026 Winter Games.
(Video source: milanocortina2026; Compiled by Li Linmo)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- IPC President hails "incredible" China model in Paralympic sports, social inclusion
- A new chapter and a shift in tone mark Coventry's debut as IOC president
- Flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics lit in Ancient Olympia
- Lang, Trujillo Diaz win 2025 IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Awards
- In pics: dress rehearsal of Olympic flame lighting ceremony for Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
- Milan-Cortina 2026 medals revealed with split design
- Feature: Let's move! China celebrates Olympic Day in fitness-for-all activities
- Kirsty Coventry becomes first female and first African president of IOC
- IOC president Bach delivers new year's message: "Values First"
- Yearender: A Year of legacy and innovation: The Olympic movement in 2024
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.