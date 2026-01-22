Olympic freestyle skiing champion Gu Ailing joins Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Games torch relay in Italy

(People's Daily App) 15:44, January 22, 2026

Olympic freestyle skiing champion Gu Ailing participated in the torch relay for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Viadana, Italy, on January 19, 2026. In a social media post, she said the torch symbolizes strength, aspiration, and the unique capacity that sports have to bring people together. Just two days earlier, on January 17, Gu had captured gold in the women's freeski slopestyle at the FIS World Cup stop in Laax, Switzerland. With this strong performance, she has virtually secured her qualification for the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe event at the upcoming 2026 Winter Games.

(Video source: milanocortina2026; Compiled by Li Linmo)

