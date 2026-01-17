China's Shijian-32 satellite launch mission fails

Xinhua) 13:16, January 17, 2026

XICHANG, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The launch of the Shijian-32 satellite in China's Xichang Satellite Launch Center using a Long March-3B carrier rocket failed on Saturday.

The rocket blasted off at 12:55 a.m. (Beijing Time) at the launch center in southwestern Sichuan Province, but an anomaly occurred during its flight.

The cause of the failure is under investigation.

