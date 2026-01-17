Home>>
China's Shijian-32 satellite launch mission fails
(Xinhua) 13:16, January 17, 2026
XICHANG, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The launch of the Shijian-32 satellite in China's Xichang Satellite Launch Center using a Long March-3B carrier rocket failed on Saturday.
The rocket blasted off at 12:55 a.m. (Beijing Time) at the launch center in southwestern Sichuan Province, but an anomaly occurred during its flight.
The cause of the failure is under investigation.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's commercial rocket launches new satellites from sea
- China launches new remote-sensing satellite
- China's Long March-8A rocket launches new satellite group
- China launches Yaogan-50 01 remote sensing satellite
- China opens 2026 space mission schedule with successful satellite launch
- Satellite network filings with ITU are routine procedural steps: expert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.