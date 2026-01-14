China opens 2026 space mission schedule with successful satellite launch

A modified version of the Long March-6 rocket carrying the Yaogan-50 01 remote sensing satellite blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2026. Launched at 10:16 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has entered planned orbit. The launch was the 624th flight mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series and marked China's first successful orbital launch of 2026. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday sent the Yaogan-50 01 remote sensing satellite into space.

Launched at 10:16 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified version of the Long March-6 rocket, the satellite has entered planned orbit, according to the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center.

It will be used for national land surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

The launch was the 624th flight mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series and marked China's first successful orbital launch of 2026.

