Satellite network filings with ITU are routine procedural steps: expert

Xinhua) 08:14, January 12, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Recent filings of satellite network information by Chinese satellite operators with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) are routine procedures required under related rules, China's national radio regulation center said on Sunday.

An expert with the center explained that submitting information to the ITU is the first step for satellite operators worldwide in deploying satellite systems, as the use of satellite frequency and orbital resources requires a series of procedures to be carried out two to seven years before satellite launches.

Multiple countries have filed satellite network information involving constellations of more than 100,000 satellites, the expert said.

China has always strictly complied with the ITU radio regulations, the expert noted, adding that the country's filings this time include two networks each involving more than 90,000 satellites.

From international filings to satellite launches and application rollout, the development of satellite systems typically takes a long time, the expert said, noting that the actual scale of deployment and technical parameters are often subject to dynamic optimization and adjustment in later stages.

