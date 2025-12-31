China launches two new satellites into space

Xinhua) 13:15, December 31, 2025

A Long March-7A carrier rocket carrying the Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B satellites blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. Launched at 6:40 a.m. (Beijing Time), the satellites have entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Du Xinxin/Xinhua)

WENCHANG, Hainan, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China sent two new satellites into orbit on Wednesday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan.

The Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B satellites were launched at 6:40 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-7A carrier rocket. The satellites entered the preset orbit successfully.

These satellites will be mainly used for related new technology verification for space target detection.

The launch marked the 623rd mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

A Long March-7A carrier rocket carrying the Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B satellites blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. Launched at 6:40 a.m. (Beijing Time), the satellites have entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Du Xinxin/Xinhua)

A Long March-7A carrier rocket carrying the Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B satellites blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. Launched at 6:40 a.m. (Beijing Time), the satellites have entered the preset orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A Long March-7A carrier rocket carrying the Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B satellites blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. Launched at 6:40 a.m. (Beijing Time), the satellites have entered the preset orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)