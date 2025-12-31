China launches two new satellites for space target detection test

Ecns.cn) 11:03, December 31, 2025

A Long March-7A carrier rocket carrying the Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B satellites blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 31, 2025. （Photo: China News Service）

China sent two new satellites into orbit on Wednesday from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the coast of the southern island province of Hainan. The Shijian-29A and Shijian-29B satellites were launched at 6:40 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March 7A carrier rocket.

The satellites entered the preset orbit successfully. They will be mainly used for related new technology verification for space target detection. The launch marked the 623rd mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

