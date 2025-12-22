China launches new communication technology test satellite
A Long March-5 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Launched at 8:30 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully entered its planned orbit. It will be mainly used to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests. The launch marks the 618th mission by the Long March carrier rocket series. (Photo by Du Xinxin/Xinhua)
WENCHANG, Hainan, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.
Launched at 8:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-5 rocket, the satellite has successfully entered its planned orbit.
It will be mainly used to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests.
The launch marks the 618th mission by the Long March carrier rocket series.
A Long March-5 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Launched at 8:30 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Du Xinxin/Xinhua)
A Long March-5 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Launched at 8:30 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully entered its planned orbit. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A Long March-5 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Launched at 8:30 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully entered its planned orbit. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A Long March-5 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Launched at 8:30 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Du Xinxin/Xinhua)
A Long March-5 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Launched at 8:30 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully entered its planned orbit. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A Long March-5 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Launched at 8:30 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully entered its planned orbit. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A Long March-5 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Launched at 8:30 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully entered its planned orbit. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A Long March-5 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 20, 2025. Launched at 8:30 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has successfully entered its planned orbit. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches satellite to enhance survey, mapping service capabilities
- China launches new satellite
- China's northernmost satellite data receiving station put into operation
- China launches new internet satellite group
- China's commercial satellites accelerate global connectivity
- China launches new communication technology test satellite
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.