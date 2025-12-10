China launches new communication technology test satellite

Xinhua) 13:15, December 10, 2025

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Shiyan-22 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 9, 2025. The satellite was launched on Tuesday at 11:08 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its planned orbit as scheduled. The satellite will primarily support services including satellite communication, data transmission, and radio and television broadcasting, as well as conducting relevant technical tests and validations. (Photo by Li Zhiyong/Xinhua)

CHENGDU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in its southwestern Sichuan Province.

The Shiyan-22 satellite was launched at 11:08 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit as scheduled.

The satellite will primarily support services including satellite communication, data transmission, and radio and television broadcasting, as well as conducting relevant technical tests and validations.

This marked the 615th flight mission of China's Long March carrier rocket series.

