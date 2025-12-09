China launches new internet satellite group

Xinhua) 10:40, December 09, 2025

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the 15th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2025. The satellite group was launched at 6:11 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Shang Yuhang/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite group into space on Tuesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

The satellite group, the 15th group of low-orbit internet satellites, was launched at 6:11 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.

This launch marked the 613th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

