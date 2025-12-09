China launches new internet satellite group
A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the 15th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2025. The satellite group was launched at 6:11 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Shang Yuhang/Xinhua)
TAIYUAN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite group into space on Tuesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.
The satellite group, the 15th group of low-orbit internet satellites, was launched at 6:11 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.
This launch marked the 613th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying the 15th group of low-orbit internet satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 9, 2025. The satellite group was launched at 6:11 a.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Shang Yuhang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Long March-8A rocket launches new internet satellite group
- China's Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches two new satellites into space
- Airbus to use China's low orbit satellite internet service
- China launches new satellite into space
- China's scientific satellites yield key results, refreshing humanity's understanding of universe
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.