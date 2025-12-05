Airbus to use China's low orbit satellite internet service

Xinhua) 13:14, December 05, 2025

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Airbus is set to use the Spacesail Constellation's satellite internet service, according to its developer Shanghai Spacesail Technologies Co., Ltd. on Thursday.

At a satellite internet industry ecology conference in east China's Shanghai on Thursday, Airbus signed a market cooperation agreement on the satellite internet service with Shanghai Spacesail Technologies Co., Ltd.

The Spacesail Constellation will provide high-speed, low-latency broadband satellite services via the high-speed connectivity system on aircraft, enhancing the in-flight experience for passengers.

The two parties will also work together to meet the needs of airlines, and promote the development of intelligent, personalized services based on low-orbit broadband communication technology.

Spacesail is a low-Earth orbit constellation with full frequency bands and a multiple-layer, multiple-orbit design. Its commercial network construction was launched officially in August 2024.

