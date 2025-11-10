China launches low Earth orbit satellite group

Xinhua) 15:17, November 10, 2025

A Long March-12 carrier rocket carrying the 13th group of low Earth orbit satellites blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

WENCHANG, Hainan, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new group of low Earth orbit satellites from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan on Monday.

The satellite group, the 13th of its kind that will constitute an internet constellation, was launched at 10:41 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-12 carrier rocket. The satellites entered the preset orbit successfully.

