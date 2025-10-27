China successfully launches new satellite

Xinhua, October 27, 2025

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Gaofen-14 02 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Photo by Wang Yinjie/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in its southwestern Sichuan Province.

The Gaofen-14 02 satellite was launched at 11:55 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

This satellite is capable of efficiently acquiring high-precision stereo imagery on a global scale, providing fundamental geographic information support for national economic development and national defense construction.

The launch marked the 603rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

