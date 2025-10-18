China successfully launches new satellite group

Xinhua) 09:58, October 18, 2025

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 17, 2025. The satellite group, which will constitute the Spacesail Constellation -- a commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network, was launched at 3:08 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite group into space on Friday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

The satellite group, which will constitute the Spacesail Constellation -- a commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network, was launched at 3:08 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.

This launch marked the 601st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

