China successfully launches new satellite group
A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Oct. 17, 2025. The satellite group, which will constitute the Spacesail Constellation -- a commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network, was launched at 3:08 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered its preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)
TAIYUAN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China sent a new satellite group into space on Friday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.
The satellite group, which will constitute the Spacesail Constellation -- a commercial Chinese low-orbit satellite network, was launched at 3:08 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.
This launch marked the 601st flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
