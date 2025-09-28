China launches Fengyun-3 08 satellite

Xinhua) 13:27, September 28, 2025

JIUQUAN, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday launched the Fengyun-3 08 satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center located in the country's northwest.

The satellite was launched at 3:28 a.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-4C carrier rocket and successfully entered the planned orbit.

The satellite, equipped with nine remote sensing payloads, including a medium-resolution spectral imager and a microwave imager, will primarily support monitoring and research activities in weather forecasting, atmospheric chemistry and climate change, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Its operations are set to strengthen China's capabilities in global numerical weather prediction, response to global climate change, and meteorological disaster prevention and mitigation, the CNSA said.

The launch marked the 596th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

