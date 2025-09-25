China launches satellites from sea
A Smart Dragon-3 rocket blasts off from the sea near the city of Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 24, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 3:56 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent satellites into preset orbit. Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission. (Photo by An Di/Xinhua)
RIZHAO, Shandong, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Smart Dragon-3 rocket lifted off on Wednesday in east China's Shandong Province, sending satellites into preset orbit.
The rocket blasted off at 3:56 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the sea near the city of Rizhao. Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission.
A Smart Dragon-3 rocket blasts off from the sea near the city of Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 24, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 3:56 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent satellites into preset orbit. Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission. (Photo by An Di/Xinhua)
A Smart Dragon-3 rocket blasts off from the sea near the city of Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 24, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 3:56 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent satellites into preset orbit. Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission. (Photo by An Di/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.