China launches satellites from sea

Xinhua) 08:55, September 25, 2025

A Smart Dragon-3 rocket blasts off from the sea near the city of Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 24, 2025. The rocket blasted off at 3:56 p.m. (Beijing Time) and sent satellites into preset orbit. Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission. (Photo by An Di/Xinhua)

RIZHAO, Shandong, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Smart Dragon-3 rocket lifted off on Wednesday in east China's Shandong Province, sending satellites into preset orbit.

The rocket blasted off at 3:56 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the sea near the city of Rizhao. Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission.

