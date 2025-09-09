Home>>
China launches new satellites from sea
(Xinhua) 08:51, September 09, 2025
RIZHAO, Shandong, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Smart Dragon-3 rocket lifted off on Tuesday morning from east China's Shandong Province, sending the Geely-05 constellation satellites into planned orbits.
The rocket blasted off at 3:48 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the sea near the city of Rizhao.
The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.