China launches new satellites from sea

Xinhua) 08:51, September 09, 2025

RIZHAO, Shandong, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Smart Dragon-3 rocket lifted off on Tuesday morning from east China's Shandong Province, sending the Geely-05 constellation satellites into planned orbits.

The rocket blasted off at 3:48 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the sea near the city of Rizhao.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center conducted the offshore launch mission.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)