China launches new group of internet satellites

Xinhua) 08:14, August 14, 2025

A Long March-5B carrier rocket carrying a group of low Earth orbit satellites blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 13, 2025. This satellite group, the eighth of its kind that will constitute an internet constellation, was launched at 2:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-5B carrier rocket, featuring a Yuanzheng-2 (Expedition-2) upper stage at the top of the rocket. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

WENCHANG, Hainan, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new group of low Earth orbit satellites from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on Wednesday.

This satellite group, the eighth of its kind that will constitute an internet constellation, was launched at 2:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-5B carrier rocket, featuring a Yuanzheng-2 (Expedition-2) upper stage at the top of the rocket.

The satellites successfully entered their preset orbit.

This launch marked the 588th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

