China launches low Earth orbit satellite group

Xinhua) 08:10, July 31, 2025

A Long March-8A carrier rocket carrying a group of low Earth orbit satellites, blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in south China's Hainan Province, July 30, 2025. China successfully launched a new group of low Earth orbit satellites from the launch site here on Wednesday. The satellite group, the sixth of its kind that will constitute an internet constellation, was launched at 3:49 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-8A carrier rocket. The satellites entered the preset orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

WENCHANG, Hainan, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new group of low Earth orbit satellites from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan on Wednesday.

The satellite group, the sixth of its kind that will constitute an internet constellation, was launched at 3:49 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-8A carrier rocket. The satellites entered the preset orbit successfully.

The launch marked the 586th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)