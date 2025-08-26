Home>>
China launches low Earth orbit satellite group
(Xinhua) 08:14, August 26, 2025
WENCHANG, Hainan, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched a new group of low Earth orbit satellites from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in the southern island province of Hainan early Tuesday.
The satellite group, the tenth of its kind that will constitute an internet constellation, was launched at 3:08 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-8A carrier rocket. The satellites entered the preset orbit successfully.
