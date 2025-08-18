China launches low Earth orbit satellite group

Xinhua) 13:17, August 18, 2025

A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a group of low Earth orbit satellites blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on Aug. 17, 2025. China launched a new group of low Earth orbit satellites on Sunday. The satellite group -- the ninth of its kind -- will form an internet constellation. It was launched at 10:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket. The satellites entered their preset orbits successfully. (Photo by Shang Yuhang/Xinhua)

TAIYUAN, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China launched a new group of low Earth orbit satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province on Sunday.

The satellite group -- the ninth of its kind -- will form an internet constellation. It was launched at 10:15 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket.

The satellites entered their preset orbits successfully.

The launch marked the 590th mission of the Long March carrier rockets.

