China's rocket launches Pakistan remote-sensing satellite into orbit

Xinhua) 10:55, October 20, 2025

The Lijian-1 Y8 carrier rocket with three satellites blasts off from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday launched the Lijian-1 Y8 carrier rocket with three satellites onboard.

The rocket blasted off at 11:33 a.m. (Beijing Time) from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China and successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit.

The three satellites are Pakistan remote-sensing satellite (PRSS-2), AIRSAT 03 and 04 satellites.

