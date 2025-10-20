China's rocket launches Pakistan remote-sensing satellite into orbit
The Lijian-1 Y8 carrier rocket with three satellites blasts off from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday launched the Lijian-1 Y8 carrier rocket with three satellites onboard.
The rocket blasted off at 11:33 a.m. (Beijing Time) from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China and successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit.
The three satellites are Pakistan remote-sensing satellite (PRSS-2), AIRSAT 03 and 04 satellites.
The Lijian-1 Y8 carrier rocket with three satellites blasts off from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Photo by Li Yunxi/Xinhua)
