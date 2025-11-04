China launches new remote sensing satellite

November 04, 2025

A modified Long March-7 carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-46 satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 3, 2025. The satellite was launched at 11:47 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Du Xinxin/Xinhua)

WENCHANG, Hainan, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China launched a new remote sensing satellite from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on Monday.

The Yaogan-46 satellite was launched at 11:47 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-7 carrier rocket. It has entered the preset orbit successfully.

It will be primarily used in disaster prevention and relief, land resource surveys, hydrology, meteorology, and other related fields.

The launch was the 605th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

