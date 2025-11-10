China successfully launches new test satellites

Xinhua) 10:24, November 10, 2025

The Long March-11 carrier rocket carrying three Shiyan-32 test satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 9, 2025. (Photo by Guo Jinqi/Xinhua)

HAIYANG, Shandong, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a group of new test satellites into space from waters off the coast of Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, on Sunday.

The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the Long March-11 carrier rocket at 5:01 a.m. (Beijing Time). Three Shiyan-32 test satellites entered the preset orbit successfully.

These satellites are primarily used for conducting experiments in space-based technologies.

The launch marked the 606th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

