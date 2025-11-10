China successfully launches new test satellites
The Long March-11 carrier rocket carrying three Shiyan-32 test satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 9, 2025. (Photo by Guo Jinqi/Xinhua)
HAIYANG, Shandong, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a group of new test satellites into space from waters off the coast of Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, on Sunday.
The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the Long March-11 carrier rocket at 5:01 a.m. (Beijing Time). Three Shiyan-32 test satellites entered the preset orbit successfully.
These satellites are primarily used for conducting experiments in space-based technologies.
The launch marked the 606th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
The Long March-11 carrier rocket carrying three Shiyan-32 test satellites blasts off from waters off the coast of Haiyang, east China's Shandong Province, Nov. 9, 2025. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center launched the carrier rocket at 5:01 a.m. (Beijing Time). Three satellites entered the preset orbit successfully. These satellites are primarily used for conducting experiments in space-based technologies. The launch marked the 606th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. (Photo by Guo Jinqi/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s private space firm Galactic Energy completes reusable rocket test for forming satellite constellations
- China launches new remote sensing satellite
- China successfully launches new satellite
- China launches new communication technology test satellite
- China's rocket launches Pakistan remote-sensing satellite into orbit
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.