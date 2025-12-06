China's Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches two new satellites into space
A Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket carrying the VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 5, 2025. The satellites entered their planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday launched two new satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) satellites were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket at 5 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered their planned orbit successfully.
A Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket carrying the VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) satellites blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 5, 2025. The satellites entered their planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Li Yunxi/Xinhua)
