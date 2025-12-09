China launches new remote sensing satellite

Xinhua) 16:08, December 09, 2025

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-47 remote sensing satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 9, 2025.The satellite was lifted off at 11:41 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China launched a Long March-4B carrier rocket on Tuesday to place a new satellite, Yaogan-47, into space.

The remote sensing satellite was lifted off at 11:41 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, and has entered the preset orbit successfully.

It will be primarily used in national land surveys, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation, environmental management, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

The launch was the 614th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-47 remote sensing satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 9, 2025. The satellite was lifted off at 11:41 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-47 remote sensing satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 9, 2025. The satellite was lifted off at 11:41 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-47 remote sensing satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 9, 2025. The satellite was lifted off at 11:41 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Li Yunxi/Xinhua)

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying the Yaogan-47 remote sensing satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 9, 2025. The satellite was lifted off at 11:41 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the preset orbit successfully. (Photo by Yang Xiaobo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)