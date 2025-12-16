China launches new satellite

(People's Daily App) 16:44, December 16, 2025

China sent a new satellite into space on Tuesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi. The Ziyuan III 04 satellite was launched by a Long March-4B rocket at 11:17 am Beijing time, according to the center. It was the 617th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

