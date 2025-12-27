China launches Fengyun-4 03 satellite

Xinhua) 13:37, December 27, 2025

A Long March-3B rocket carrying the Fengyun-4 03 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 27, 2025. The satellite has entered its planned orbit. (Photo by Zhang Hebin/Xinhua)

XICHANG, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the country's southwestern Sichuan Province.

The satellite, Fengyun-4 03, was launched by a Long March-3B rocket at 12:07 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered its planned orbit.

This was the 621st flight mission of the Long March rocket series.

