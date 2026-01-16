China launches new remote-sensing satellite
A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying an Algerian remote-sensing satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Jan. 15, 2026. Launched at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time), the satellite has entered its planned orbit. The satellite will be primarily used for land planning and disaster prevention and mitigation. The launch was the 626th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
JIUQUAN, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday sent an Algerian satellite into space using a Long March-2C carrier rocket.
The rocket blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and successfully sent the Algerian remote-sensing satellite into the planned orbit.
The satellite will be primarily used for land planning and disaster prevention and mitigation.
The launch was the 626th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
